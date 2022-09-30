What the weather will likely be in October?

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in Karachi and most parts of the country during the upcoming month of October, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

May and October are the hottest months of the year. May is usually the hottest month before summer in which the heat wave starts but October is the month when the hot weather is about to end and the winter is just around the corner, therefore, the hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in October, Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz explained.

Thankfully, however, there are no heatwave predictions and the temperature is likely to stay between 30 degree Celsius and 35 degree Celsius, the PMD chief said.

Commenting on the rumors about post-monsoon rains in October circulating on social media, Sarfaraz categorically said there are no forecast for post-monsoon rains in the third week of October as the rain period has ended. People should not spread false information, he warned.

However, winters are expected to commence slightly early in November.