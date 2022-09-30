PM Shehbaz to chair special federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has called a special meeting of the federal cabinet today (Friday) to approve the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the audio leaks of the Prime Minister House.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the cabinet meeting. It will be the second meeting of the cabinet in a week.

An extensive agenda to discuss during the meeting will be the leaked audio recordings of conversations that took place in the inner sanctums of the Prime Minister House and national security.

The cabinet was to also review flood damages, relief activities, and other related issues. It was to take stock of the political and economic situation of the country.

As per the report, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will give a briefing on the country’s economic situation and future plans.