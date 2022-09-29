Telenor Partners with Convex Interactive to deliver omnichannel customer engagement solution

Telenor Pakistan has launched a Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) platform – Telenor Engage – in partnership with Convex Interactive to offer customer support, services, and brand engagement solution on digital communication channels.

The signing took place at the 22nd ITCN Asia Conference in Karachi on 25th August 2022.

Telenor Engage is tailored for every industry, enabling businesses to efficiently manage customer relationships and communications, provide service and support with detailed customer insights, and report analytics for continuous improvements.

Furthermore, the platform will enable them to push their products, boost sales, and create leads. Telenor business customers will have access to an entire suite of customer engagement channels, enabling businesses to improve customer and agent experience, and deliver rich, branded messages via WhatsApp and other digital media.

Omer Bin Tariq, Chief Business Officer, Telenor Pakistan, said, “Telenor Pakistan is at the forefront of launching beyond connectivity innovative solutions to make Pakistani businesses future ready! Businesses today require a direct communication channel with their end users that allows them to interact in a unified manner.”

“UCaaS platforms like Telenor Engage provide a cost-effective solution, where customers are equipped with the tools necessary to make their voices heard in an effective manner,” he added.

Aamir Irfan Siddiqui, CEO, Convex Interactive, said, “In today’s constantly evolving digital world, where one has multiple options, keeping your customer satisfied and happy is essential for your business to grow.”

“With Telenor Engage, a UCaaS platform, businesses can create engaging and impactful conversations using one unified platform taking customer interactions to the next level,” he added.

Telenor Engage will enable businesses to be always accessible to their customers regardless of working hours or agent availability by automating common questions and inquiries using canned responses, instant replies, and chatbots, while lowering costs and boosting agents’ productivity in the process.

With personalized offers, timely promotions, and exclusive deals, businesses can now orchestrate a customer journey that is impactful, engaging, effective, and relevant to increase brand awareness, boost conversions, and increase customer loyalty.

With Telenor Engage, businesses get a reliable way to connect with their consumers via their chosen communication channels, all while gaining crucial data on the effectiveness of their employees and customer happiness.