Did Queen Elizabeth II pass away because she had lived for too long?

We now know exactly how Queen Elizabeth II died in early September. Her death was mourned by subjects and wellwishers around the world and heralded the era of King Charles III.

A death certificate for Queen Elizabeth II listed her official name, her occupation, and the cause of her death.

The document, a standard for all British subjects who pass away, is contained in the Register of Deaths under Section 37(2) of the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages (Scotland) Act of 1965.

The document noted that the death had been registered in the district of Aberdeenshire.

It also listed her first name as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. Her last name was listed as Windsor.

Her father was listed as Albert Frederick Arthur George Windsor – King George VI. Similarly, her mother was listed as Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon or Windsor – Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Queen Elizabeth’s address was given as Windsor Castle.

The certificate noted that her official date of birth was April 21, 1926. This put her age as 96 years.

Her occupation was listed as “Her Majesty The Queen.”

With Prince Philip having passed last year, she was listed as a widow.

The certificate showed that the person who informed of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was her daughter, Princess Anne.

The official cause of death listed on the certificate was ‘Old Age’.