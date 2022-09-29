Avenfield references: Heinous game against Maryam Nawaz unmasked, says Asif

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday termed the Avenfield Reference against Maryam Nawaz a heinous game, noting that Thursday’s verdict had unmasked the story cooked up to target the party, its leadership and their family.

He said this on Thursday while speaking to the media outside Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London. Asif had stayed on in London following an official trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly beside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Answering questions from the media, he said today was a day of justice and victory for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), its senior leadership and their family, finding us all innocent.

“The judiciary today proved our innocence,” he said, adding, “whatever was cooked up, the JIT that was formed, the judges who were appointed, they have all been unmasked.

Asked if there should be accountability for those who put the PML-N through this, Asif replied in the affirmative.

He said that they would demand accountability for the five years of Nawaz Sharif, his family, party and party workers, and the corruption of the past four years and reversal of the national economy needs accountability.

“[Everything was done] Just to target Nawaz Sharif and remove him,” he said, adding that such was the result of targeting Nawaz that today his younger brother is in the same seat from which the PML-N supremo was dislodged.

Regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Asif said that with the return of Ishaq Dar and the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar, the day was not far when the deposed three-time minister would return.