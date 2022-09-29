Pak-US ties should not be judged through China, Afghanistan lens: Shehbaz

With questions raised recently over Pakistan’s ties with the US in the context of its ties with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the Pakistan-America relationship should not be judged in the China and Afghanistan context.

He said this while addressing an event in Islamabad on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-America relationship.

During the ceremony, Shehbaz reiterate the importance Pakistan gives to its ties with Washington, adding that America was amongst the first countries to accept the new state of Pakistan.

He said that during every difficult time, America helped Pakistan, and we must move forward to think about the future.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.