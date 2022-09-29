WATCH: US ambassador highlights importance of friendship with Pakistan in broken Urdu

Friendship is indeed a beautiful thing and one that must be cherished. And it is for friendship that people go to great lengths to mingle and please friends. That is exactly what American Ambassador Donald Bloom intended to do in his Urdu language message to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-America relations.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad, which was attended by fluently multilingual Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Bloom thanked the prime and said that the occasion was a chance to reflect on the bilateral relationship of the two countries and to look back on decades of real accomplishment.

He said that the Islamabad-Washington partnership had helped Pakistan establish economic stability and independence, and in some ways helped change the world.

The diplomat said that for many years, their relationship was viewed through a regional lens.

From the Cold War through to the past few decades in Afghanistan, security matters almost always dominated the narrative and overshadowed other critical parts of the relationship.

He further added that the people of Pakistan have suffered enormously from the scourge of terrorism and know this well.

“Ensuring terrorists are brought to justice and can no longer threaten our people is a responsibility we all share and cannot avoid,” he said.

With climate change and global health challenges universally impacting Pakistan and America - the latter suffering from Hurricane Ian, said today the world is transforming at a blinding pace.

“Climate change, global health challenges, energy scarcity, technology, and rapidly shifting trade and investment patterns have created an environment that demands adaptability, innovation, and partnership,” he emphasized.

He said that the signs of our 75-year partnership are visible throughout Pakistan.

Decades of development assistance supported the construction of schools and hospitals and built highways throughout the country, he said, recounting the mutual benefits of the partnership,

“Thousands of Pakistanis have studied in the United States and have returned to Pakistan to assume key roles in business and government,” he highlighted, adding, “US companies employ hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis, and we have built a network of personal and professional connections that has established a strong foundation for our relationship.”

He said that the people of the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan which is currently ravaged by floods.

“We have thus far provided more than $66 million in US government flood assistance, including another $10 million announced this week by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he said.

This includes urgently needed food support, safe water, improved sanitation, financial support, and shelter assistance.

“To rapidly scale up the response, some of this assistance was flown into Pakistan by US military airplanes through an airbridge from USAID supply warehouses in Dubai,” he added.

He further said that working side-by-side with Pakistani authorities and partners, our assistance is saving lives and reducing suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities. And as the challenges facing Pakistan evolve in the coming months, the United States and international partner governments will do more.

In the end, he signed off by attempting to say the following “a good friend can turn bad times into good” in Urdu

“ایک اچھا دوست برے وقت کو بھی اچھا بنا دیتا ہے”

The effort was appreciated by all.