Sarah Inam murder: Shahnawaz Amir’s remand extended by 5 days

A district court in Islamabad on Thursday extended by five days the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir for more five days, while it refused to return the cellular phone of journalist and analyst Ayaz Amir.

Islamabad Police on Thursday presented Shahnawaz Amir before Senior Civil Judge Amir Aziz in a case for murdering his wife, 37-year-old Sarah Inam.

During the hearing, the police sought an extension in Shahnawaz’s physical remand to continue their investigations.

At this point, police had kept Shahnawaz in its custody for three days following permission from the court.

Police said that during their investigations thus far, the suspect had disclosed he used to borrow money from his wife.

The officers, however, urged the judge to extend the remand because they sill need the suspect to access his bank accounts and cross check claims.

The senior judge granted the police request and extended Shahnawaz’s remand for five more days.

During the hearing journalist Ayaz Amir’s lawyer requested the court to release his client cellular phone.

The court, however, denied the plea on the urging of the investigation office.