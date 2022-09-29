Haris Rauf looking forward to India clash on ‘home ground’

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf is looking forward to match against India during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

The right-armer considers the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which will host the match on October 23, as his home venue considering his Big Bash League stints.

“If I give my best, they won’t be able to play me easily. For the upcoming World Cup match, I’m very happy because it is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is my home ground because I play for the Melbourne Stars, and I have an idea of how the conditions play out there. I’ve already started planning on how I would bowl against India,” Haris said after the fifth T20I against England in Lahore.

He also shed light on his bowling strategy in Australian conditions.

“I have played first-grade cricket in Australia for two years and I observed batters over there play cut and pull really well if we give them width. My aim was to bowl within the stumps on the hard length which is an effective ploy. Because at (high) pace, when batter tries to hit towards midwicket on a length ball, it can be your wicket-taking ball,” the pacer said.

Haris recently registered his career-best ranking after climbing seven spots in ICC Men’s T20I Bowler Rankings to number 14. He is currently the top-ranked bowler in the shortest format for Pakistan.