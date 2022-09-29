Renowned politician Yusuf Mastikhan died at 76

Renowned politician Yusuf Musti Khan passed away in Karachi on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 76 .

Senior journalist Waris Raza said that Yusuf had joined politics under the leadership of renowned Baloch politician Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo.

Later, he joined the Pakistan National Party (PNP).

“Musti Khan was serving as the president of the Awami Workers Party (AWP) when he passed,” he said.

Musti Khan believed in the people’s revolution and always raised his voice for the oppressed of the country.

He was buried at Mewashah graveyard, one of the oldest graveyards of Karachi.