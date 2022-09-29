Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

IHC issues short order in Avenfield reference

No date intimated for release of detailed order
Sohail Rashid Sep 29, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Hours after announcing the verdict in the Avenfield Reference acquitting Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday evening released the short, written order of the case.

In the written order, penned by Justice Aamer Farooq, the court ruled that the appellant’s plea was granted and the judgement of the accountability court, dating July 6, 2018, was being set aside to the extent of the appellants Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar.

“Consequently, the conviction awarded is set aside and above named appellant is acquitted of the charge,” the order read.

It added that the reasons for the acquittal would be recorded later.

maryam nawaz

Avenfield reference

Captain Safdar

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div