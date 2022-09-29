IHC issues short order in Avenfield reference

Hours after announcing the verdict in the Avenfield Reference acquitting Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday evening released the short, written order of the case.

In the written order, penned by Justice Aamer Farooq, the court ruled that the appellant’s plea was granted and the judgement of the accountability court, dating July 6, 2018, was being set aside to the extent of the appellants Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar.

“Consequently, the conviction awarded is set aside and above named appellant is acquitted of the charge,” the order read.

It added that the reasons for the acquittal would be recorded later.