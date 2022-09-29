Videos » Game Set Match LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | SAMAA TV | 29th Sept 2022 LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | SAMAA TV | 29th Sept 2022 Sep 29, 2022 LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | SAMAA TV | 29th Sept 2022 Recommended Was Bajwa’s advice reason for Imran Khan moving out of PM House? Renowned politician Yusuf Mastikhan died at 76 Haris Rauf looking forward to India clash on ‘home ground’ Related Stories ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you Most Popular ‘Are you really a Muslim?’, Saboor Aly once again receives bashing for her ‘revealing’ outfit ‘Vulgarity in this age’: Bushra Ansari shamed for showing ‘too much’ TikToker breaches PCB protocols