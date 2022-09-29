Avenfield reference timeline: How, when and what happened

The proceedings of the Avenfield case, in one form or another, last for almost five years. During this time, Maryam Nawaz and Capt. (retd) Muhammad Safdar also served prison time.

On Thursday (September 29, 2022), the Islamabad High Court acquitted Maryam Nawaz and her husband, saying that the prosecution has failed to prove the allegations levied against them.

Here’s the timeline of how things unfolded:

July 2017 : In light of the findings of the Joint Investigation Team probing the Panama Papers suspends Nawaz Sharif’s membership as MNA and disqualified him from holding the office of the prime minister.

September 8, 2017 : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Capt. Safdar.

September 14, 2017 : Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference for the first time.

September 26, 2017: Nawaz Sharif appears before the court for the first time.

October 9, 2017 : Maryam Nawaz makes first appearance before the accountability case.

October 19, 2017 : Maryam and Safdar indicted.

November 8, 2017 : Nawaz was directly indicted. Earlier, he was indicted through his representative.

July 3, 2018 : The accountability court reserves verdict.

July 6, 2018 : Nawaz and Maryam sentenced for 10 and 7 years,r espectively. Sadar was awarded one year of prison time. July 16, 2018: Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar files reference against Avenfield verdict

September 19, 2018 : Islamabad High Court suspends the sentences of Nawaz, Maryam, and Safdar and orders their release.

February 10, 2022 : The IHC asks the NAB to submit more evidence against Maryam.

September 20, 2022 : The NAB admits Maryam had no role in the purchase of the property

September 20, 2022 : The court asks the accountability watchdog to prove allegations against Nawaz first.

September 29, 2022 : Maryam Nawaz, Captain Safdar acquitted in Avenfield Case.