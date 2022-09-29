Watch Live
Pakistan » Azad Jammu Kashmir

WATCH: Imran Khan addresses rally in Muzaffarabad

PTI chairman arrived at the stadium earlier
Samaa Web Desk Sep 29, 2022
<p>PTI Chairperson Imran Khan addresses a rally in Muzaffarabad. PHOTO: SAMAA TV/ Screengrab</p>

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday addressed a rally at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Imran said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari seems to have abandoned flood affected people in his native Sindh to camp in a foreign country.

The rally would provide Imran with a stage to respond to the high court’s decision to acquit Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Imran Khan

