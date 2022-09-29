WATCH: Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial trailer out

The official trailer of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, the movie adaptation of the six weeks long defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been released.

Directed by Sara Lohman, the movie will air on the ad-supported OTT platform Tubi, on Friday, September 30.

Hot Take features the Days of Our Lives actor Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp and Megan Davis from Alone in the Dark as Amber Heard.

The movie also stars Melissa Marty as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig as Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

Watch the trailer here: