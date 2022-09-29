Naseem Shah tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19), SAMAA TV reported Thursday.

The player, who was diagnosed with pneumonia on Wednesday, has also tested for the novel virus.

Shah has been discharged from the hospital, after two days, and will complete his quarantine at the hotel.

He missed the the fifth T20I against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore following a chest infection.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) spokesperson, the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital late on Tuesday due to his fever, however, he is now feeling better.

He underwent different tests, including a dengue test, to ascertain the problem, during his stay in the hospital.

Shah’s inclusion in the other matches and leaving for New Zealand tour will depend on the results of his medical reports, the spokesperson added.

The Men in Green lead the seven-match series 3-2.