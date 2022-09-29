WATCH: Remember Vijay Salgaonkar, his family? Drishyam 2 recall teaser out

Ajay Devgan’s much-celebrated character ‘Vijay Salgaonkar’ is all set to hit the big screen again as his blockbuster movie Drishyam will be in cinemas on November 18, 2022.

The actor shared the recall teaser of the movie on his Instagram account captioning it, “You must remember the story of Vijay and his family? Or should I remind?”

The Raid actor mentioned in his post that the movie is all set to release on November 18, this year.

On Wednesday, Devgan shared the first look of Drishyam 2 and captioned it, “Remember what happened on October 2 and 3? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family.”

In the movie, Devgan plays Vijay Salgaonkar who protects his daughter who accidentally kills Inspector General’s son who tries to blackmail her.

Drishyam was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie of the same name.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak the cast of the sequel includes Ajay, Tabu and Shriya Saran alongside Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Mrunal Jadhav.