PIA cabin crew told to adopt dressing in line with ‘cultural’, ‘national’ morals

The national flag carrier has directed all cabin crew members to dress in accordance with Pakistan’s ‘cultural and national morals’ while traveling between destinations, staying in hotels and visiting offices on official visits.

In a bizarre circular, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight Services General Manager Aamir Bashir said that “it has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while traveling intercity, staying in hotels and visiting various offices.”

The dressing, the instruction notice said, “leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organization.”

The notice went on to direct all cabin crew of PIA to dress in plain clothes, which are formal.

Moreover, in what was a bizarre instruction, the crew were told to wear these formals over proper undergarments.

“The clothing worn by males and females should be in accordance with our cultural and national morals,” it added.

Grooming officers and other supervisors were directed to monitor the dressing adopted by the cabin crew “at all times” and to report any deviance to instructions via email and on the flight services log.

“All cabin crew are required to strictly comply with this instruction,” it added.

The standards bulletin was sent to the human resources officer, standards, training and grooming managers, flight services chief instructor, base in-charges and grooming officers at four airports around the country.

This is not the first time that PIA has sought to control the appearance of its cabin crew, having previously sought to offload ‘overweight’ crew.