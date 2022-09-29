WATCH: Reporter stuns viewers by using ‘latex protection’ to save mic from getting wet

The word goes that necessity is the mother of invention but using a condom to protect the mic from getting wet during reporting in the field amid Hurricane Ian in Florida is something more than surprising.

A video of NBC’s Kyla Galer has left the netizens amazed and shocked at the same time.

She resorted to using a condom to protect her mic while she was out reporting in the middle of the hurricane.

“It is what you think it is. It’s a condom. We can’t get these mics wet so, we gotta do what we gotta do,” says Kyla to her viewers.

And it was not just Kyla Galer but other reporters performing duties in dangerous circumstances are also using makeshift ‘protective gear’.