Watch: Shadab’s hilarious repose after Iftikhar calls him ‘Bhai’

All-rounder Shadab Khan produced one of his spontaneous and natural reaction after being called ‘Bhai’ by veteran Iftikhar Ahmed.

The duo played a crucial part in Pakistan’s six-run victory in the fifth T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore against England.

Shadab, 23, ended up with the figures of one for 25 from his four overs, while, Iftikhar, 32, bowled an economical spell, where he conceded just 16 runs and claimed a wicket.

After the match, while speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the duo shared their bowling strategy which helped the Men in Green to victory.

“When you make a comeback after injuries, it is quite difficult,” Shadab said. “I was discussing with Haris that the first two balls are difficult it is just like making a debut. However, the situation was good so I felt relaxed.”

Watch the complete video here: