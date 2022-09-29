These are upcoming fundraising concerts for flood victims in Karachi

Pakistan’s most loved pop and folk singers are getting ready for fundraising concerts that will donate all their proceeds to flood relief.

The tickets of the concerts are available online on TicketWala.

Live Music Aid Concert 2022

Some of your favorite singers will be performing live on October 2 at Karachi Gymkhana Club for the fundraising campaign for flood relief.

The artists include Young Stunners, Aima Baig, Natasha Baig, Asim Azhar and Raamis Ali.

The event is organized by Arts Council Karachi, Asim Azhar and Karachi Gymkhana Club.

The Do Bol singer Aima took to her Instagram stories to share the poster of the event.

Mai Karachi

KMC and Lahooti are also organizing a fundraising event, Mai Karachi for flood relief. The event will be held on October 2, at Burns Garden Karachi.

Mai Karachi includes a concert by folk singers and folk art market, and all the proceeds of the event will be donated to the flood victims.

Founder of The Sketcher Saif Samejo and Lahooti shared the posters of the event on their Instagram accounts.

The singer wrote, “Join us for a one-day mega event featuring concerts, workshops, and folk art market. All proceeds go towards flood relief especially artists and women artisans affected by floods.”

Lahooti wrote in their Instagram post that the revenue from the “biggest fundraising concert” will go to relief and rehabilitation.

Concerts tickets are available online and will also be available on the venue as well.