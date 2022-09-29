Rupee fights off US dollar demons to gain another Rs2.49

Following the reappointment of the former finance minister Ishaq Dar, the Pakistani rupee continued to show signs of improvement for a fourth consecutive day, gaining an additional Rs2.49 against the US dollar in interbank trading on Thursday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee appreciated by 1.08% on Thursday.

The rupee gained around Rs2.49 on Thursday as the exchange rate fell to Rs229.63.

Since Dar’s return on Monday, the rupee has strengthened by Rs7.39.

Earlier during intraday trading, the exchange rate for a US dollar against the rupee fell to Rs230.50 from Rs232.12 at which it had closed on Wednesday. The last time the rupee stood at this value was on September 12.

The value of the greenback has fallen significantly since the beginning of the week with the rupee gaining Rs6.52.

Earlier on Monday. the rupee had appreciated to around Rs237.02 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

While on Tuesday, the rupee made further gains with the US currency falling to Rs233.91 after Dar returned to the country.

On Tuesday, Dar took oath for his Senate seat and then on Wednesday, he took oath as the federal finance minister, before attending his first cabinet meeting.

In the intervening period, he emphasized a plan whereby he promised not to allow the manipulation of the exchange rate but did commit to honoring market forces.

Dar aims to assist Pakistan in regaining the economic standing it had between 2013 and 2017—a time when the interest rate was at its lowest point, the growth rate was at the highest it had been in decades, and other macroeconomic indicators—such as the stable rupee and high reserves—were also positive.

Dar reiterated that there was a politically motivated tax on not filing returns while he had never delayed filing his income tax returns.