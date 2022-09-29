FIA arrests three for scamming people in the name of game shows

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Faisalabad Cyber Crime Wing has arrested five men from Faisalabad for scamming people under the guise of fake game show volunteers.

According to the FIA, at least five accused have been arrested during the successful raid in two different areas of Faisalabad.

Three of them, who were identified as Muhammad Imran, Ali Raza, and Muhammad Munir, are accused of scamming millions of rupees from the public by posing themselves as game show volunteers.

They would call people telling them that they had won prizes in a game show and would then ask them for money.

The accused have collected more than Rs800,000 from the complainants.

Meanwhile, two accused identified as Ghulam Shabbir and Muhammad Imran were also arrested for looting around Rs300,000 from the public.

A case was registered against all the accused under the PECA Act.