lrfan Qadir appointed Special Assistant to PM Shehbaz

Irfan Qadir was appointed on Wednesday as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As per the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, lrfan Qadir has been appointed as special assistant to the PM with the status of federal minister, with immediate effect.

Following Irfan Qadir inclusion, the total number of special assistants in the federal cabinet has increased to 28.

Earlier, eight members were added as special assistants to the prime minister on September 3, including Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed, Meher Irshad Ahmed Khan, Raza Rabbani Khar, Mahesh Kumar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Saleem Haider, Tasneem Quraishi, Muhammad Ali Shah.