Rizwan, Babar continue upwards trajectory in ICC T20I rankings

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam have made significant improvements in ICC T20I batter rankings.

Rizwan, who scored four half-centuries in five games, retained the top spot, while Babar notched up the second T20I hundred of his career in the second T20I against England, which has propelled him to No.3 in the batting charts.

Their performances helped Pakistan lead the seven-match series 3-2.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav has also gained a spot, moving up to No.2 after his scintillating 69 off 36 deliveries in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. His knock helped India chase down the target of 187 and win the series 2-1.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch also moves up one place to No.5 after his knock of 31 in the second T20I against India in Nagpur.