Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Rizwan, Babar continue upwards trajectory in ICC T20I rankings

Wicketkeeper-batter continues to dominate top spot
Samaa Web Desk Sep 29, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: PCB</p>

Photo: PCB

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam have made significant improvements in ICC T20I batter rankings.

Rizwan, who scored four half-centuries in five games, retained the top spot, while Babar notched up the second T20I hundred of his career in the second T20I against England, which has propelled him to No.3 in the batting charts.

Their performances helped Pakistan lead the seven-match series 3-2.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav has also gained a spot, moving up to No.2 after his scintillating 69 off 36 deliveries in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. His knock helped India chase down the target of 187 and win the series 2-1.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch also moves up one place to No.5 after his knock of 31 in the second T20I against India in Nagpur.

Pakistan

India

Babar Azam

PAK v ENG

Rizwan

ICC Rankings

Babar and Rizwan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div