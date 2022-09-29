WATCH: SRK once again takes over Burj Khalifa

The superstar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, once again takes over the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.

The event marked the launch of an integrated brand campaign by Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare service providers in the UAE.

King Khan is the face of the group that owns 39 medical centers and hospitals in the UAE and Oman.

In the one-minute-long video, the actor told the story of the healthcare group.

One of SRK’s fan wrote on Twitter that the fountain at the Burj Khalifa played a tune from his movie Om Shanti Om before the actor’s ad hit the screens. They wrote, “Truly the world’s biggest superstar.”

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna star’s fans took to Twitter to praise him.

While talking about the Bollywood’s megastar, the chairman of Burjeel Holdings, Shamsheer Vayalil said, “We are proud to launch the campaign with superstar Shah Rukh Khan that epitomises the values we cherish. It symbolises Burjeel Holdings’ ambition to become a global leader in healthcare based out of a country that has inspired the world with its fascinating growth story.”