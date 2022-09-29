Mohammad Rizwan achieves unique T20I record

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan achieved a unique feat during the fifth T20I between Pakistan and England.

The 30-year-old is in red-hot form with the bat as he continues to dominate the top spot in the ICC T20I batters rankings.

In the ongoing seven-match series, the right-hander has scored four half-centuries so far with two matches still to go.

He has scored 315 runs, most by any player in a bilateral T20I series, and also became the first batter to score over 300 runs in a series.

He overtook Serbia’s Leslie Dunbar, who scored 284 runs against Bulgaria in 2022.

Most runs scored in a bilateral T20I series

315 * – Mohammad Rizwan (Five innings)

284 – Leslie Dunbar (Four innings)

255 – Quinton de Kock (Five innings)

234 – Paul Stirling (Five innings)

233 – Francisco Couana (Seven innings)

231 – Virat Kohli (Five innings)

224 – KL Rahul (Five innings)