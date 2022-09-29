Early elections demand is like playing with lives of flood survivors: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that at this critical time, the demand for early elections is like playing with the lives of the flood survivors.

Addressing a press conference in Washington, the foreign minister said, “At this critical time, the demand for pre-elections is like playing with the lives of the flood victims. The top priority is to aid flood victims; politics is a distant second. Nothing that we do for the flood evacuees is adequate.”

He expressed gratitude to the world community for the help they offered to Pakistan for the flood victims.

He said the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has put the flood issue on top of the agenda during the UN session. “We have not reached the stage of reconstruction and rebuilding. We are still in the phase of relief and rescue,” he added.

“You must have witnessed improvement in the country’s foreign affairs during the six months of our government. Also, you must witness a clear difference between today’s Pakistan and what it was six months ago,” he said.

Bilawal said Pakistan is staring at a possible food shortage as crops on millions of acres of land have been destroyed by floods. Pakistan faced massive flooding right after the country inked an agreement with the IMF, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war have triggered price hike around the globe, he said.

“Besides floods, our agenda was to improve relations with the US. The visit to the US was successful.”

Both the countries are expected to make further progress in trade, agriculture, health and other sectors, he said.

He suggested that India and Pakistan need to work together on climate change. The world would continue to suffer if agreement not reached on climate change issues, he warned.

He also lambasted PTI Chief Imran Khan, saying the PTI leader has damaged the foreign policy and economy of the country. Pakistan, however, is now back on the right track, he said, thanking God.

“It would be unfair if Asad Majid [Pakistan’s ex-envoy to the US when the cypher was delivered] was penalized for a wrong committed by Imran Khan,” he said. Asad Majid was just doing his duty, he added.