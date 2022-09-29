Spared by floods, disease claims three lives in Sindh

At least three people died of disease in different parts of Sindh, the provincial health department confirmed on Wednesday amid warnings from health experts the province could see a malarial epidemic emerge.

In a report issued on Wednesday, the Sindh Health Department said that over the past 24 hours, some 942 cases of malaria have been confirmed in the flood-hit areas. It added that during the past 24 hours, around 386 cases of dengue fever were also confirmed across the province in which 253 cases were reported in Karachi alone.

It added that there had been three casualties, including one each from malaria and dengue in Tharparkar and Umerkot respectively. The third casualty was that of a woman who died from an acute case of diarrhea.

Since July, around 340 people have died from diarrhea.

Health experts suggested the government urge international donors to provide mosquito nets, warning that malaria could turn into an epidemic in flood-hit areas.

Epidemiologist and surveillance system expert Dr Jawad Asghar recommended the government identify malaria hot-spots in flood-hit areas so they can be able to control the malaria epidemic.

He further suggested that government must ask large numbers of mosquito nets from donors countries so that they can be able to save thousands of precious lives.