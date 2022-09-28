Bludgeoned to death by husband at home, funeral prayers of Sarah Inam offered

Funeral prayers were offered on Wednesday for Sarah Inam, the foreign-educated accountant who was bludgeoned to death by her husband at their Chak Shehzad farmhouse last week in Islamabad.

The funeral prayers were offered in Shehzad Town on Wednesday after police finally handed her body to her family.

Her body had been kept at the morgue in Polyclinic Hospital for medicolegal formalities and for her family, which resides outside of Pakistan, to return.

Her father, brother, cousins, friends, family, colleagues, and others were in attendance during her funeral.

Sarah’s father briefed by police

Meanwhile, Sarah’s father, Inamur Raheem, was given a briefing by the Shehzad Town police on the case’s investigation status.

He was assured that the case would be investigated swiftly and transparently.

Swift justice can prevent another Noor

The father of Sarah Inam, the woman who was bludgeoned to death by her husband at their Chak Shehzad farmhouse in Islamabad last week, has demanded the country’s government and judicial system provide him with swift justice so that another incident such as Sarah’s murder or that of Noor Mukaddam does not take place again.**

Speaking to SAMAA TV after the funeral prayers of his daughter, who had been killed by her husband and son of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir, Raheem said that the culprit should receive strict punishment as swiftly as possible.

He added that swift justice was important to prevent other such incidents.

Raheem claimed that people like Shahnawaz Ameer prey on independent and well-paid women like Sarah.

Who was Sarah?

Raheem said that Sarah was born in Libya and obtained an education in Canada, where she graduated from Waterloo University.

He added that Sarah’s mother wanted her to move to Pakistan, and she ultimately did.

Regarding her marriage, Raheem said that after moving to Pakistan, Sarah informed them she had married. “She was an adult and could take decisions for herself,” he said.

He, however, started getting emotional and turned away from the cameras and left.