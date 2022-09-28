NSC meeting: High-powered committee to probe leaks

In a week of storms created by leaked audios, the government on Wednesday decided to set up a high-powered committee to investigate who recorded confidential conversations in the highest government office of the land and who had leaked them.

This was decided during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held in Islamabad on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was attended by key cabinet members including ministers for for interior, defence, information along with the tri-services chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior officials.

While there was an extensive agenda to discuss during the meeting, the biggest topic of discussion remained the leaked audio recordings of conversations which took place in the inner sanctums of the Prime Minister Office.

Samples of the audios have been posted by an alleged ‘hacker’ on a forum where such information is bought and sold on the dark web.

One of the audio samples pertained to a conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Dr Tauqir Shah. The premier has since confirmed the veracity of the audio and clarified its contents.

The hacker had threatened to post all the audios contained within the hacked database unless he received the payment he was seeking from the highest bidder.

The committee reviewed the security protocols surrounding senior officials and decided to set up a high-powered committee to investigate the matter. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was chosen to lead this probe committee.

During the discussion on the safety and security of digital communications of the PM Office, it was also decided that the Law and Justice Ministry would prepare a legal framework on cyber security.

Earlier, relevant security officials briefed the forum on the cyber and digital security system in place at the PM Office and PM House and the steps taken in wake of the leaks to plug holes in the security apparatus, if any.

There was a proposal to review the status of the installed digital surveillance and anti-surveillance equipment at the PM Office and PM House.

Law and order in KP

Presiding over the meeting, PM Shehbaz also discussed the law and order situations in KP and Balochistan where attacks have been reported in recent days, including troubling incidents along the border with Afghanistan.

Shehabaz expressed his concern on the reemergence of banned outfits in some parts of KP. The matter was also later taken up in a meeting of the Corps Commanders.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier the press conference, PM showed serious concerns over audio leak scandal saying that it is measure security breach of security of the installations of prime locations and prime minister staffs of the PM house also would be investigated.