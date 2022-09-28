Watch Live
Sports » Athletics

Sajid Sadpara boils soft drink for ‘survival’ after Manaslu summit

It is the world’s eight highest peak
Samaa Web Desk Sep 28, 2022
Photo: Twitter/Sajid Sadpara

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara has shared a video of boiling a bottle of soft drink in order to survive after summiting Mount Manaslu.

It must be noted that the 8163m-Mount Manaslu is the world’s eight highest peak.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Sajid said that this incident showcased the ‘complications of high-altitude mountaineering’.

Sajid, son of late Ali Sadpara, achieved the ‘True Summit’ of Mount Manaslu on September 26.

Sajid achieved the feat without oxygen, according to a post on his official social media accounts.

Constant rain and snow have been a challenge for the 404 paying climbers attempting to reach the summit of Manaslu this year.

The body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson was retrieved from the Himalayas by a search team on Wednesday, two days after she disappeared on the slopes of Nepal’s Manaslu peak.

Nelson slipped and went missing while skiing down the world’s eighth-highest mountain after a successful summit with her partner Jim Morrison on Monday.

On the same day as Nelson’s accident, an avalanche hit between Camps 3 and 4 on the 8,163-metre (26,781-foot) mountain, killing Nepali climber Anup Rai and injuring a dozen others who were later rescued.

The deaths of Nelson and Rai are the first confirmed casualties of the autumn climbing season in Nepal.

Sajid Sadpara

Mount Manaslu

