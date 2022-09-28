Pakistan’s Usman Wazeer wins WBO Youth World title

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer won the WBO Youth World title in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday.

The Astore-born defeated Thailand’s Somphot Seesa in the bout through a technical knockout in the sixth round.

With the win, Wazeer has extended his undefeated professional boxing record to 9-0.

The 22-year-old has already clinched WBA Asia welterweight title, ABF Asian title and World Boxing Council’s Middle East title in the past.

“It is the biggest fight of my career. It is an honour for me to qualify for the World Youth title fight,” Wazeer had stated before the match.

Wazeer was not the only Pakistan boxer who won today as Shoaib Khan registered victory by technical knockout in 6 RDS Lightweight Bout against Thailand’s Sornram Sopakul in Bangkok.