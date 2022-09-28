Remain on guard against threats: Military brass won’t tolerate resurgence of terrorism

The top brass of the country’s military on Wednesday to pursue terrorists on home soil in coordination with local law enforces, noting that resurgence of terrorism on home soil will not be tolerated.

The military was also directed to to focus on relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and to help restore routine life in flood-affected areas.

In a statement released by the military after the meeting by the army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. The forum was chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the conference, the forum was briefed in detail on the external and internal security situation in the country with particular focus on the flood situation, ongoing relief efforts being undertaken by the military across the country and terror incidents.

Resurging terror

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of the security environment in the country, particularly the recent terror attacks along the borders.

The conference resolved that the resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated.

The army chief asked the corps commander to leave no stone unturned and to take action against terrorists in coordination with all law enforcement agencies.

He also directed all the formations to maintain strict vigil to guard against any threat.

The forum also discussed the internal security and other professional matters of the army.

Floods

Commanders expressed their solidarity with flood victims, who were braving great difficulties.

It was resolved to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

The army chief commended the formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping them out.

He also praised army doctors/paramedics for providing emergency medical care to flood affectees particularly children and women.

COAS also appreciated army engineers and Frontier Works Organization for restoring accessibility of critical routes and communication infrastructure on emergency basis.