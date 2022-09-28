Watch Live
Lifestyle » Movies

Photos: Sex and the city actress Sarah Parker in shalwar kameez

She shows up at Hocus Pocus 2 premier
Samaa Web Desk Sep 28, 2022
Did Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker wear desi attire at the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2? Yes, it looks so.

The Oscar winner actor along with her daughters and husband showed up on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Tuesday.

Parker, 57, looked pretty in shades of pink which appeared a replica of Pakistani shalwar kameez.

Have a look at the photos and tell us your what do you think?

sarah parker

hocus pocus 2

pakistani dress

