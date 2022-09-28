Govt to conduct forensic audit of Imran Khan’s audio leak

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the federal government will conduct a forensic audit of former prime minister Imran Khan’s audio about cypher.

Following the meeting of the federal cabinet, the interior minister held a press conference in Islamabad saying that the government has decided to conduct a forensic audit of Imran Khan’s audio about cypher, and if it proves to be true, then Imran’s face should be exposed in front of the entire nation.

An alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan went viral on social media in which they can be heard talking about cypher from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. Khan told Azam Khan to play along but not to take America’s name.

Regarding Khan’s audio leak, the interior minister said why Imran Khan did not register a case about foreign policy. He just created a political narrative to mislead the nation, Sanaullah added.

Khan has ruined Pakistan not only economically but also socially and politically, he added.