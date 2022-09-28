Aamir Jamal to make debut in fifth England T20I

All-rounder Aamir Jamal will make his T20I debut for Pakistan during the fifth match of the series against England on Wednesday.

Jamal has played 13 first-class, nine List A and 12 T20 matches so far.

“I participated as a net bowler in 2019 with Pakistani cricketers and learned that hardwork is only key to represent Pakistan. Wasim Akram is someone whom I idealise. I had tears in my eyes when I was told of making T20 debut for Pakistan,” said Jamal.

Earlier, Pakistan’s highly rated teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah was taken to hospital with an infection and will miss the fifth T20I, said a cricket board spokesman.

The 19-year-old’s availability for the rest of the seven-match series will be decided after assessing his medical reports.

“Naseem was taken to hospital on Tuesday night with a viral infection and will not be available for Wednesday’s match,” a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.

Naseem played the first match of the series and went for 41 runs in his four wicket-less overs.

The series is tied 2-2 after four matches in Karachi. The remaining three are in Lahore.

England are on their first tour of Pakistan for 17 years.