Azfar Rehman lied about skipping HUM Awards for flood survivors? Yasir Hussain thinks so

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain indirectly took a dig at counterpart Azfar Rehman for lying about participation in the 8th HUM Awards.

Earlier, Azfar Rehman – along with a batch of actors - refused to go to Canada to attend the award show citing flood-situation in Pakistan.

Qadam Qadam Ishq actor received love and respect from netizens for opting to skip the HUM Awards amid catastrophic situation.

However, Yasir Hussain just shared a story on Instagram claiming that the actors who didn’t fly to Canada for the award show were not actually given the business class ticket (by organizers).

Terming volunteer withdrawal from the event by a batch of actors as rubbish, The After Moon Show said that he has read the messages.

He didn’t name anyone, but it is quite clear that he pointed the gun toward Azfar who was the only one who publicly disclosed the reason for not flying to Canada.

The ‘feud’ between the two is not something new as Yasir – while appearing in Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf’s The Couple Show – said that Azfar thinks he is a good actor, but he is not.