TikToker breaches PCB protocols

TikToker Ali Faizan has breached the protocols put in place by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by filming inside its headquarters.

The PCB has started an investigation to ascertain who is responsible for the negligence, since Faizan was spotted in sensitive areas of PCB Headquarters.

According to videos upload on the social media platform, TikTok, Faizan was seen sitting on PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s chair. He was also spotted holding Champions Trophy and World Cup winners’ trophies.

Faizan also seen walking on the field of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore which is another serious breach of PCB’s protocols.

It must be noted that in 2019 a similar incident took place when another TikToker Hareem Shah shared videos from the conference room at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Shah’s snippets from the committee room had gone viral online.