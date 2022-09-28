PM Shehbaz summons NSC meeting on audio leaks today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday to discuss national security and the audio leaks mainly.

The meeting will be held at Prime Minister’s House at 4pm in which top military and civil leadership will participate.

As per the report, the agencies’ heads will brief the meeting about audio recordings matter.

The other topic that are scheduled to be discussed at the meeting include review of the security of prime minister’s office and the economic and flood situation in Pakistan.

A day ago, the prime minister agreed that the audio leak has raised questions about the confidentiality of the meetings taking place in the PM office and formed a high-powered committee to fully probe it and unearth facts.

The prime minister further said that visitors from foreign countries would also feel uncomfortable if the conversations were bugged in the official places and such breaches of cyber secrecy were related to matters of respect for 220 million Pakistanis.

A well-placed source, who spoke to SAMAA TV on the condition of anonymity, said that the joint investigation team will also inspect the suspected recordings and determine the medium used to record them or if data of the prime minister house was hacked.

The government has already attempted to brush the audio clips under the carpet, noting that it contained nothing that serves as an indictment of the current government or betrays ill-intent on behalf of certain individuals said to be featured.