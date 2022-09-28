Prince Harry, Megan Markle demoted further on Royal Family website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted on The Royal Family website.

After the recent upgrade to the website, the pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been moved to the bottom of the page.

Prince Andrew - the Duke of York - is now the only Royal Family member below the famous couple.

The reorganization of the ranks reflects the succession sequence after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved from the UK to the USA with their son, Archie Harrison to live a more independent life.

While the couple were working members of the Royal Family, they were ranked right below Prince William and Kate Middleton who have been promoted to Prince and Princess of Whales.

After they stepped down from their royal duties, they were pushed below Princess Anne.