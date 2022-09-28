Is something wrong? Victoria removes husband Beckham initials wrist tattoo

Is everything all good between celebrity couple David Beckham and Victoria? The long time fans of the duo are asking this question after the fashion designer’s latest video.

The speculations about the couple’s relationship were fueled after Victoria uploaded a make-up video on her Instagram handle.

The inking of DB — her hubby’s initials — she had made on the wrist of her right hand was missing, and it went noticed by the long time fans.

They are worried whether it is a hint that something was going on with her marriage.

But amid speculations, it is also notable that the Spice Girls singer had been removing inking from her skin as she thinks that the stuff isn’t for her.

Unlike her husband, who is fond of tattoos.

The couple met in 1997 and married in 1999. David and Victoria have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.