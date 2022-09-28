Joyland: From Cannes to TIFFs, now to cinemas nationwide

After receiving several international awards and impressing the film’s fans all over the world, the locally produced movie Joyland is being released in local cinemas on November 18.

Saim Sadiq, the director of Joyland announced the release date of the film through his Instagram account yesterday.

Joyland became the first Pakistani movie to be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and it also made its way to the Toronto Film Festival.

The movie won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie. The film also won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment.

At last, now the film will be screened domestically.

According to showbiz sources, until a few days ago, it was said that some controversial scenes of this film will be deleted.

The storyline follows a patriarchal family as they crave for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for a trans woman.

The film is directed and written by young filmmaker Saim Sadiq, stars Sania Saeed along with Ali Junejo, Aleena Khan, Sarwat Geelani, Rasti Faruq, Salman Pirzada, Sohail Samir.