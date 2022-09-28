Watch Live
Abracadabra: This thermal jacket may pave way for actual invisibility cloak!

British clothing brand believes that its graphene-infused clothing shows possibility of invisibility
Samaa Web Desk Sep 28, 2022
Vollebak which revolutionizes clothes via science and technology introduced the first thermal camouflage Jacket, a piece of outerwear that can be computer-programmed to make the person vanish in front of infrared cameras.

The jacket establishes the basis for and validates the possibility of an invisibility cloak, even though the work is still in the prototype stage.

The jacket results from three years of research by Vollebak, the National Graphene Institute, and the University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre.

It is made up of 42 graphene patches that a microcomputer can control to emit various thermal radiation levels without changing the clothing temperature.

Most importantly, each patch, composed of over 100 layers of pure graphene, may be independently programmed, allowing the jacket to blend in with its surroundings.

Polyimide film has wires printed in gold and copper that connect the patches to a microcontroller on the jacket that is connected to a computer.

Each patch receives a specific voltage when the program is uploaded, forcing ions between the graphene layers, which lowers heat radiation and gives the impression that the jacket is cooler.

It is now feasible to manipulate the hue of graphene, which can be changed by density, adding to the proof-of-concept for an invisibility cloak that can vanish to the naked sight.

