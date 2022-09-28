‘Fake propaganda, fake case’: Ishaq Dar surrenders in assets beyond means case

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who returned to the country two days ago, surrendered before an accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday in an assets beyond means case.

Dar was accompanied by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the judge asked where Dar had been all this time.

Dar answered that he was out of the country for medical treatment when his passport was canceled, therefore, he could not return.

The court remarked that at the next hearing, the plea to dismiss the arrest warrants against him along with hearing NAB’s assets reference.

Afterwards, the court issued notices to the NAB and sought a detailed answer by October 7.

‘A big slap to Imran Khan’

Later, while speaking to the media outside the court, Dar said he did not have a passport for four years during Imran Khan’s time in power.

The minister claimed that Imran had canceled his passport which seemed his priority. He also put my name on the passport control list and later directed all embassies and high commissions to ensure he is not provided with a passport, effectively leaving him trapped in England without travel documentation.

Dar revealed that it wasn’t until two months ago that he was issued a passport by the coalition government. With the passport in hand, he said he started to plan his return.

“The case against me is fake,” he claimed, adding, “the actual case accused me of not filing any tax returns between 1981 and 2001.”

“I never delayed filing my tax returns for even 20 minutes in over 40 years,” he claimed.

He lambasted the PTI leaders, questioning where were Imran’s ministers who used to make tall claims during their regime of dragging Dar back to the country through Interpol within two months or three months.

“It could not happen because I had submitted all evidence of filing tax returns and it was a big slap on Imran Khan’s government that they sent me back. Interpol categorically said that they found nothing against me.”

Without naming any one, Ishaq Dar claimed that a particular media house had been broadcasting falsehoods regarding his tax returns which he raised before the high court in the UK and won.

Consequently, the Pakistani news channel apologized in writing and had to pay Rs30 million as compensation, said, Dar.