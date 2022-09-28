‘Very embarrassing’: Karan Johar breaks silence on non-invitation to Vicky-Kartina wedding

In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the famous Indian filmmaker Karan Johar will reveal that how he felt after he didn’t get the invitation to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

The upcoming episode of the chat show features social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Niharika NM as the jury of Koffee With Karan Awards.

Upon asking about how he felt on not being invited by the Bollywood couple on their wedding, Johar said, “When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me.”

“It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us, etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited.”

“Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?” the filmmaker added.

However, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director said that when he found out that Anurag Kashyap was also not invited to their wedding then he found solace.

He said, “When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat’s wedding, I did find a little peace.”

The last episode of the season 7 of Koffee With Karan will air on Disney+ Hotstar on September 29.