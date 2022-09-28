Imran Khan’s sister, brother-in-law buy 5,261 kanal land for peanuts

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan and her husband have purchased over 5,000 kanal land in Nawankot area of Choubara district Layyah for just Rs132 million. The purchased land market value is said to be more than Rs700 million.

The land was purchased after Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced to support the Greater Thal Canal Project.

According to records of Punjab Land Records Authority, PTI chief’s sister Uzma Khan and brother-in-law Ahad Majeed Khan, son of Allah Dad Khan, hailing from Niazi tribe, acquired 3,061 kanal land in Nawankot worth Rs500 million against payment of only Rs76.2 million. This was acquired during the time when Usman Buzdar was Punjab chief minister.

According to local officials, out of a total 3,061 kanal land – which was purchased from eight individuals last year –1,500 kanals were transferred to the PTI chief’s sister and 1,561 kanals to her husband

The husband and wife also purchased 2,200 kanal worth over Rs200 million during the same period and paid only Rs55 million for it.

Imran’s sister and brother-in-law paid 2.2 million tax on 5,261 kanal land worth over 700 million rupees in June 2022. Despite having no existence of the said land and unawareness of real owners, the land has been sold in the record of land revenue.

At least 500 kanal of Nawankot land was allegedly evacuated forcefully as identification of real owners of the land of Nawankot was not possible.

Masood Yaseen transferred 200 kanal, Umer Hayat 200, Muhammad Ilyas sold 1,200 kanal, Muhammad Rafique transferred 450 kanal, Aziz Qazi transferred 160 kanal, Husnain Magsi sold 351 kanal land while Ghulam Habib sold 350 kanal land.

The Greater Thal Canal project is underway.

When SAMAA TV Investigation Unit approached Ahad Majeed Khan to ask how he was able to purchase such precious land at a throwaway price, he refused to share any details.

Local Government officials, however, informed that Uzma Khan has been in Nawankot to get possession of the land.

It is worth mentioning here that Asian Development Bank (ADB) had announced to support of the Greater Thal Canal Project to be constructed in the area.

The Total area required for Greater Thal Canal projects is 1646A-6K-5M while the awarded area is 1640A-1K-13M (Private Land) and 6A-4K-12M (Forest Land).

Of the total 10,186 affectees of the project, 5,660 have been compensated to the tune of Rs58.864 million while compensation has yet to be paid to 4,526 affectees.