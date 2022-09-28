UNDP to begin largest-ever glacier mapping project in Pakistan

The United Nations (UN) aims to set up a system that will map the glaciers in Pakistan’s northern areas to determine how rapidly the ice is melting.

A system of early warning may be developed to avert tragedies like the recent floods.

Knut Ostby, a representative of the UN Development Program (UNDP) in Pakistan, said the organization would map 5,000 glaciers over the following 1.5 years. Most glaciers in the globe are found in this nation, he added.

It is a top priority work since the melting of glaciers and the consequent formation of many lakes in the mountains have significantly increased the risk of flooding in the area.

Devastating floods in Pakistan this year led to 1,500 casualties, $10 billion in damage, and a third of the country entirely under calamity.

In the snow-covered Hindu Kush-Himalaya-Karakoram mountains in South Asia, which are thought to be the largest repository outside the north and south poles, there is a permanent ice cap and permafrost of the Earth, known as the ‘third pole’.

The project will aid in developing comprehensive solutions to prevent the melting of this third pole, Otsby added.

He said that more than 110 valleys in Pakistan need this warning system.