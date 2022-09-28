Hugh Jackman as Wolverine is returning to Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds who played the comic character announced.

He said that the movie will be out on September 6, 2024.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the video.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Jackman walks by in the background of the frame, noshing on something.

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” he replies, heading upstairs.

Marvel’s Deadpool movies released in 2016 and 2018 received huge box office success and the collective revenue marked $1.56 billion.

Reynolds first appeared as Wade Wilson (Deadpool) in the 2009 Fox/Marvel movie X-Men: Origins: Wolverine — starring Hugh Jackman.