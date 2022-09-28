Babar Azam on verge of breaking Virat Kohli’s T20I record

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam is on the verge of breaking another Virat Kohli’s T20I record.

The prolific runs-getter for Pakistan will be in action against England in the fifth T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

During the match, Babar has a chance of becoming the quickest batter to complete 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Former India skipper is currently the quickest batter to complete the feat. Kohli had achieved the milestone in 81 innings. He broke the record in 2021 during England’s tour of India 2021.

The 27-year-old has smashed 2,939 runs in 79 innings for the Men in Green. Thus, Babar needs to score 61 runs in the match to upstage Kohli.

Earlier, Babar became the second-quickest batter to 8,000 T20 runs during the ongoing series between Pakistan and England.